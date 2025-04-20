Yeremi Pino News: Involved in both Villarreal goals

Pino scored a goal with his lone shot and had an assist while crossing three times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Pino opened the scoring with a goal in the seventh minute and set up Ayoze Perez for the game tying goal in the 60th minute. The goal involvements were the first since February 15th for Pino who has combined for five chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances.