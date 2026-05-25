Yeremy Pino News: Provides assist late in final game

Pino assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Pino whipped in the cross for Jean-Philippe Mateta's 89th minute header before smashing the ball home himself just moments later, only for VAR to chalk it off for an offside on Evann Guessand in the buildup, killing what would have been a dramatic Palace equalizer to spoil Arsenal's title celebrations. He was Crystal Palace's main spark after coming off the bench at halftime, finishing the match with an assist and three chances created in a lively late push. Pino wraps up his first Premier League season with two goals and two assists across 34 appearances (26 starts) and now turns his attention to the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27 in Basel before linking up with Spain for the 2026 World Cup.