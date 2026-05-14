Yeremy Pino News: Quiet against City

Pino generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Manchester City.

Pino got the start Wednesday after he was unused in the last contest, with the attacker playing 60 minutes, but ultimately doing very little. With his club defending most of the match, he only recorded a shot and a cross. He remains with two goals and one assist this season, a rough debut season with Palace after earning 11 goal contributions with Villarreal last campaign.