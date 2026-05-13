Yerry Mina Injury: Avoids big injuries
Mina is nursing muscle fatigue in his calf, Cagliari relayed.
Mina escaped without a strain after bowing out before kick-off in the last game and worked on the side as Cagliari started preparing for Sunday's home match versus Torino. He'll have to ramp up over the next few days to be an option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 22, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 17, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 16, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More