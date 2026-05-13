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Yerry Mina Injury: Avoids big injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Mina is nursing muscle fatigue in his calf, Cagliari relayed.

Mina escaped without a strain after bowing out before kick-off in the last game and worked on the side as Cagliari started preparing for Sunday's home match versus Torino. He'll have to ramp up over the next few days to be an option.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
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