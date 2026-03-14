Yerry Mina Injury: Fit for Pisa match

Mina (undisclosed) "has shaken off his ailment, and he knows his body well, so he doesn't need four or five full trainings to start," coach Fabio Pisacane relayed.

Mina will be back after missing two tilts because of a suspension and muscle fatigue and could be back in the XI even though he hasn't practiced a lot this week. He'd eventually replace Juan Rodriguez or Alberto Dossena. He has posted exactly one tackle in his last five appearances, winning three of them, contributing to two clean sheets and recording three interceptions, 35 clearances and eight blocks during that span.