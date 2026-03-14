Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina Injury: Fit for Pisa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 5:51am

Mina (undisclosed) "has shaken off his ailment, and he knows his body well, so he doesn't need four or five full trainings to start," coach Fabio Pisacane relayed.

Mina will be back after missing two tilts because of a suspension and muscle fatigue and could be back in the XI even though he hasn't practiced a lot this week. He'd eventually replace Juan Rodriguez or Alberto Dossena. He has posted exactly one tackle in his last five appearances, winning three of them, contributing to two clean sheets and recording three interceptions, 35 clearances and eight blocks during that span.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023