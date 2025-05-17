Yerry Mina Injury: Good to go for Venezia bout

Mina (thigh) "has trained with the rest of the team and will be available to play Sunday," coach Davide Nicola informed.

Mina has recovered from a thigh strain that sidelined him for three matches and would replace Jose Luis Palomino in the XI if the gaffer deemed him healthy enough to start immediately. He has notched 11 tackles (five won), five interceptions, 26 clerances and six blocks in his last five appearances, contributing to two clean sheets.