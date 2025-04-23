Yerry Mina Injury: Hurt in Lazio contest
Mina registered three tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception before leaving Wednesday's bout with Lazio at the 41st minute due to a potential thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.
Mina had a solid shift in the back but was unable to finish the first half due to a muscular problem. He'll soon undergo the exams to verify its extent. Jose Luis Palomino stepped in to substitute for him.
