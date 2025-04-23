Fantasy Soccer
Yerry Mina Injury: Hurt in Lazio contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Mina registered three tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception before leaving Wednesday's bout with Lazio at the 41st minute due to a potential thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Mina had a solid shift in the back but was unable to finish the first half due to a muscular problem. He'll soon undergo the exams to verify its extent. Jose Luis Palomino stepped in to substitute for him.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
