Yerry Mina Injury: Likely for Torino meeting

Mina (thigh) was able to practice with no limitations Friday, Cagliari relayed.

Mina should be available on Sunday after picking up an ailment while warming up last week, but it remains to be seen whether the coach will field him from the jump, as he hasn't trained a lot during the season. Juan Rodriguez and Alberto Dossena teamed up in the back sans him in the previous game. Mina has logged at least one clearance in his seven consecutive showings (all starts), amassing 24, contributing to two clean sheets and posting nine tackles (five won), 10 interceptions and eight blocks during that span.