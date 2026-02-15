Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina Injury: Returning versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Mina (knee) "is fine and has trained very well this week. We need to manage him a little, but he's very important for us. We're supporting him to allow him to do well in the final stretch of the season and in the World Cup," coach Fabio Pisacane relayed.

Mina is dealing with recurring knee pain and might occasionally skip some contests in the future as well, but he's good to go for this one and will either replace Ze Pedro (calf) or get the nod over Juan Rodriguez or Alberto Dossena. He has tallied multiple clearances in his last nine appearances, piling up 49. Moreover, he has registered one tackle (two won) and at least one block, totaling six, in his last three outings, contributing to two clean sheets.

