Yerry Mina Injury: Returning versus Lecce
Mina (knee) "is fine and has trained very well this week. We need to manage him a little, but he's very important for us. We're supporting him to allow him to do well in the final stretch of the season and in the World Cup," coach Fabio Pisacane relayed.
Mina is dealing with recurring knee pain and might occasionally skip some contests in the future as well, but he's good to go for this one and will either replace Ze Pedro (calf) or get the nod over Juan Rodriguez or Alberto Dossena. He has tallied multiple clearances in his last nine appearances, piling up 49. Moreover, he has registered one tackle (two won) and at least one block, totaling six, in his last three outings, contributing to two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 22, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 17, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 16, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More