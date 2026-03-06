Yerry Mina Injury: Will miss Como game
Mina "won't be available Saturday due to muscle fatigue," coach Fabio Pisacane relayed.
Mina was set to return from suspension but will instead skip the second fixture on the trot, as he picked up a muscular ailment in training. He'll try to recover for March 15's game versus Pisa. Juan Rodriguez, Ze Pedro and Alberto Dossena started over Gabriele Zappa in the back last week.
