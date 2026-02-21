Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Cautioned twice against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Mina had one tackle (zero won) and one interception, created three scoring chances and picked up two yellow cards in 85 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Lazio.

Mina was threatening with his flick-ons on set pieces, setting a new season high in key passes, while he didn't have to do much in the back, ending a lengthy streak of appearances with at least one clearance and getting booked twice while stopping two dangerous actions with late tackles. Gabriele Zappa or Juan Rodriguez will replace him versus Parma away on Friday.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
