Yerry Mina News: Drops to the bench for Udinese tilt
Mina will no longer start against Udinese due to late calf tightness, Cagliari announced.
Mina was supposed to get the nod as usual, but experienced some discomfort while warming up and might not be risked altogether, even though he remains available. Juan Rodriguez is taking his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 22, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 17, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 16, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More