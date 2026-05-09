Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Drops to the bench for Udinese tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Mina will no longer start against Udinese due to late calf tightness, Cagliari announced.

Mina was supposed to get the nod as usual, but experienced some discomfort while warming up and might not be risked altogether, even though he remains available. Juan Rodriguez is taking his place.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023