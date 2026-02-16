Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Finds starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Mina (knee) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Lecce.

Mina was set to return Monday and has made that happen, with the defender finding a spot in the center of the defense. He is their lead defender when fit and should remain in this role, only missing one start all season when deemed an option.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
