Yerry Mina News: Finds starting XI
Mina (knee) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Lecce.
Mina was set to return Monday and has made that happen, with the defender finding a spot in the center of the defense. He is their lead defender when fit and should remain in this role, only missing one start all season when deemed an option.
