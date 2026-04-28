Yerry Mina News: Fine performance in Atalanta clash
Mina drew one foul and generated seven clearances and one interception in Monday's 3-2 victory against Atalanta.
Mina did what he could to contain a high-wattage offense and put up a decent amount of stats in the process, but the opponents hit the net twice. He has logged at least one clearance in six matches on the trot, totaling 20, contributing to one clean sheet and posting eight interceptions and five blocks during that stretch. Instead, he ended a four-game streak with two tackles in this one.
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