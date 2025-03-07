Yerry Mina News: Imposing against Genoa
Mina generated two tackles (two won), six clearances, one block and two interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.
Mina quickly bounced back from a subpar outing and reprised racking up stats and patrolling his area with the usual muscularity, but Genoa still found a way to score once. He has notched nine tackles (six won), eight interceptions, 29 clearances and three blocks in the last five rounds, contributing to one clean sheet.
