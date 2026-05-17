Yerry Mina News: Makes Sunday squad return

Mina (thigh) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Torino.

Mina's inclusion is a positive development after the thigh issue had raised concerns about his availability following the warmup ailment last week. The defender has been a consistent presence when fit, logging at least one clearance in each of his last seven consecutive starts while amassing 24 clearances, nine tackles, 10 interceptions and eight blocks during that stretch, contributing to two clean sheets. His availability gives the coaching staff their preferred defensive option heading into the final two matchs of the season.