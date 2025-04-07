Yerry Mina News: Notches six clearances versus Empoli
Mina registered three tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Empoli.
Mina helped tame the struggling opponents with his muscularity and leadership in the back and put up decent numbers. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five matches, recording 11 tackles (six won), seven interceptions, 30 clearances and four blocks.
