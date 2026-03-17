Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Plays one half versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mina (undisclosed) had one interception and one clearance and drew one foul in 45 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.

Mina got the start but was replaced at halftime following a so-so display to manage his minutes. He interrupted a five-game streak with at least one tackle. He has contributed to one clean sheet in his last five appearances, totaling 26 clearances, four interceptions and seven blocks.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023