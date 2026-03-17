Yerry Mina News: Plays one half versus Pisa

Mina (undisclosed) had one interception and one clearance and drew one foul in 45 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.

Mina got the start but was replaced at halftime following a so-so display to manage his minutes. He interrupted a five-game streak with at least one tackle. He has contributed to one clean sheet in his last five appearances, totaling 26 clearances, four interceptions and seven blocks.