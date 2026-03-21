Yerry Mina News: Puts up numbers in Napoli game
Mina won one of two tackles and registered four blocks, five clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Napoli.
Mina looked completely healthy, played the whole game and had his busiest display in a while, but it wasn't enough to completely stymie the opponents, who hit the net very early. He has logged at least one interception in his last three outings, accumulating five and notching three tackles (one won), six clearances and four blocks over that span, with no clean sheets.
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