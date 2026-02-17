Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Puts up numbers versus Lece

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Mina (knee) generated one tackle (one won), two blocks and eight clearances in Monday's 2-0 loss against Lecce.

Mina looked like his usual self after sitting out one game because of knee soreness, but his side allowed two fairly cheap goals. He has posted at least eight clearances, one tackle and one block in his last four displays, contributing to two clean sheets.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
