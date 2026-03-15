Yerry Mina News: Receives starting nod
Mina (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Pisa.
Mina is back fit as he was expected to be, with the defender wasting no time to find a starting role in the defense. He will now hope to avoid the injury bug again, as this has been the biggest hindrance to his season, starting in all 18 appearances but missing quite a bit due to injury.
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