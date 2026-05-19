Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Scores winner vs Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Mina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Torino.

Mina scored just before the halftime to complete Cagliari's comeback with his second goal in the season. The centerback made the second-most clearances for his side on defense. He started in all his 25 appearances.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
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