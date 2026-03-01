Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mina cleared a one-game ban in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.

Mina will be eligible to play against Como on Saturday and likely return to the starting lineup over Juan Rodriguez. He has posted one tackle in his last five outings (three won), adding 35 clearances, eight blocks and three interceptions and contributing to two clean sheets in that span.

Yerry Mina
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry Mina See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023