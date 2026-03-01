Yerry Mina News: Serves disqualification
Mina cleared a one-game ban in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.
Mina will be eligible to play against Como on Saturday and likely return to the starting lineup over Juan Rodriguez. He has posted one tackle in his last five outings (three won), adding 35 clearances, eight blocks and three interceptions and contributing to two clean sheets in that span.
