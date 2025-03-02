Fantasy Soccer
Yerry Mina headshot

Yerry Mina News: Struggles in Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Mina had three tackles (one won), three clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Bologna.

Mina assembled a typical stat line for him but had big troubles containing the opponents in the second half when Bologna went on the offensive. He has tallied 11 tackles (six won), five interceptions, 33 clearances and three blocks in the last five matches, with one clean sheet.

