Yerson Mosquera Injury: Viewed in training

Mosquera (knee) has been viewed in training, according to his club.

Mosquera looks to be seeing good news in his long road to recovery after knee surgery at the start of the last season, as the defender appears to be training again. This leaves him a good spot heading into the new season, looking likely to be fit by then. That said, he will hope to play in a friendly soon and secure his return ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with the defender starting in all five of his appearances before surgery in the 2024/25 season.