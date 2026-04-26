Yerson Mosquera News: Available after suspension
Mosquera is an option again following his two-game Premier League suspension.
Mosquera will aim to regain a starting spot at the expense of Toti Gomes in the remaining four fixtures of the season. After that, the Colombian will focus on competing for a spot in his country's World Cup squad. He has made 23 EPL appearances (20 starts) this campaign, earning four clean sheets and averaging 4.1 clearances, 2.3 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game during that span.
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