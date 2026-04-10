Yerson Mosquera News: Earns two-match suspension

Mosquera will be banned for the upcoming league games against Leeds United and Tottenham after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season in Friday's 4-0 loss to West Ham.

Mosquera is now serving his second suspension of the campaign, which makes him unavailable until the week 35 encounter with Sunderland. This leaves his team without a regular member of its back line, perhaps allowing Toti Gomes to join Santi Bueno and Ladislav Krejci in defensive duties for the next couple of games. Meanwhile, the Colombian will remain with averages of 4.1 clearances, 0.9 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per game.