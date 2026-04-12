Yevgen Cheberko Injury: Building on fitness

Cheberko (thigh) was not included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Orlando after not training sufficiently, but is expected to feature in Wednesday's US Open Cup clash against Richmond Kickers, according to coach Henrik Rydstrom, per Massive Report.

Cheberko has been absent from game action since February 22 and the club is clearly managing his return carefully before throwing him back into competitive action. Wednesday's Open Cup fixture shapes up as his comeback game, giving him a chance to build his fitness before pushing for a return to league action. Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadzki have been the preferred options at center-back during his absence and are likely to retain their spots for the time being.