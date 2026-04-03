Yevgen Cheberko headshot

Yevgen Cheberko Injury: Suffers thigh issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Cheberko is at risk of missing the upcoming match against Atlanta because of a thigh injury, per the MLS injury report.

Cheberko may have been hurt in training, as he hasn't seen game action since Feb. 22, but it's unclear if he has sustained a severe issue. The defender could continue to see his playing time limited regardless of his status, with Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadzki preferred at center-back.

Yevgen Cheberko
Columbus Crew
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