Yevgen Cheberko headshot

Yevgen Cheberko News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Cheberko recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New York City FC.

Cheberko kept another clean sheet Saturday, his third in his last four starts. He and his fellow defenders did not allow a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. He won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made four clearances and blocked one shot on that end of the pitch. He was also involved on the attack for the first time this season as he created three chances, took one shot and recorded two crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.

Yevgen Cheberko
Columbus Crew
