Yevgen Cheberko headshot

Yevgen Cheberko News: Plays 74 minutes in Open Cup win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Cheberko (thigh) played 74 minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 US Open Cup win over Richmond Kickers, confirming his return to full fitness for Columbus, the club posted.

Cheberko had been absent from competitive action since Feb. 22 and his extended run of minutes in the Open Cup is exactly the kind of controlled reintegration the staff had in mind. Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadzki have been the preferred options at center-back during his lengthy absence and are likely to retain their spots in league play for now, but Cheberko's return gives coach Henrik Rydstrom a welcome depth option as the Crew push through the MLS season.

Yevgen Cheberko
Columbus Crew
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