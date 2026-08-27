Ylan El Hadary News: Loaned to Nancy

El Hadary has joined Nancy on a season-long loan from Paris FC for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.

El Hadary heads to Nancy to continue his development after spending last season on loan with Valenciennes in Ligue 3. The Madagascar international joined Paris FC's academy in 2024 before signing his first professional contract a year later. The attacking midfielder now steps up to Ligue 2, where he should have the opportunity to compete for regular minutes and gain further senior experience.