Ylber Ramadani News: Busy defensively versus Inter

Ramadani won three of three tackles and registered eight clearances, one block and one off-target shot in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.

Ramadani had his hands full in the back in a difficult match-up, registering a new season high in clearances. He has logged at least one tackle in 11 appearances in a row, amassing 32 (17 won). Additionally, he has fired one or more shots in five straight fixtures, piling up 10 attempts (three on target), scoring once and adding four key passes and four crosses (one accurate) over that span.