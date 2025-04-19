Ylber Ramadani News: Creates two chances versus Lecce
Ramadani registered one shot (zero on goal), three tackles (two won) and two key passes in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Como.
Ramadani was back in the XI after not featuring in the previous match and made his presence felt on both ends in the tough loss. He has notched five shots (zero on target), five chances created, 13 tackles (seven won) and two interceptions in his last four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now