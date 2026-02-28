Ylber Ramadani headshot

Ylber Ramadani News: Fires two shots against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Ramadani registered two shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and one clearance and won one of two tackles in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Como.

Ramadani didn't have a particularly noteworthy performance but put together another well-rounded display in the midfield. He has taken at least one shot in six consecutive contests, racking up 12 attempts (three on target) and logging four key passes and 12 clerances over that span. Furthermore, he pushed his string of performances with one or more tackles to 12, totaling 34 and winning 20 of them.

Ylber Ramadani
Lecce
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ylber Ramadani See More
