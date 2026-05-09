Ylber Ramadani News: Gritty display versus Juventus

Ramadani won four of five tackles and had two interceptions, three clearances and one shot (zero on target) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Ramadani did his best to go mano-a-mano with his foes in the midfield from a physical standpoint. He has recorded three or more tackles in the last four games, totaling 17 (10 won) and adding nine clearances, six interceptions and two crosses (one accurate) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his 15th appearance in a row with at least one shot, for a total of 22 (four on target).