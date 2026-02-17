Ylber Ramadani News: Hits the net in Cagliari match

Ramadani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles (two won) in Monday's 2-0 win versus Cagliari.

Ramadani sealed the deal with an effort from an angled position that surprised the goalie, who was unable to bat it away. It's his first goal of the season. He has posted at least one shot in four games in a row, accumulating nine attempts (three on target) and adding four chances created and four crosses (one accurate) over that span. Additionally, he has registered one or more tackles in 10 consecutive displays, piling up 29 and winning 18 of them.