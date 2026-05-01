Ylber Ramadani News: Shields the defense versus Pisa

Ramadani had one shot (zero on goal), five clearances and three tackles (zero won) in Friday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.

Ramadani had a gritty display in the midfield and posted his second-highest tally of clearances for the year. He has notched three or more tackles in the last three matches, racking up 12 (six won) and adding two crosses (one accurate) and six clearances over that span. Moreover, this marked his 14th straight appearance with one or more shots, for a total of 21 (four on target). On the other hand, he snapped a five-game streak with at least one interception.