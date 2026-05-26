Ylber Ramadani News: Two key passes in Genoa fixture
Ramadani created two scoring chances, had one tackle (zero won) and was cautioned for the 10th time in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Genoa.
Ramadani didn't have a particularly noteworthy performance but helped Lecce stave off relegation in the final round and notched at least one tackle for the 23rd game in a row, totaling 63 (35 won) over that span. Instead, he snapped a 16-match streak with one or more shots. He will sit out next season's opener due to yellow-card accumulation. He scored once and tallied 19 chances created, 47 interceptions and 57 clearances in 37 fixtures this season.
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