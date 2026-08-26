Ylies Aradj headshot

Ylies Aradj News: Extends deal, loaned to Aubagne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Aradj has signed a one-year contract extension with Toulouse before joining Sporting Club Aubagne Air-Bel on a season-long loan, the club announced.

Aradj heads to the French third tier in search of regular playing time after spending last season on loan with Laval, where he made 10 starts in Ligue 2. The 21-year-old left-back remains part of Toulouse's long-term plans after extending his contract before departing on loan. A season with Aubagne should provide Aradj with the opportunity to earn consistent senior minutes and continue his development.

Ylies Aradj
 Free Agent
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