Wissa is progressing well in his recovery from a long term knee injury since he participated in an 11v11 opposition in training last week, ending the session without any issues. The striker will have another one in the coming days and if he does fine after this one, he will be very close to making the match squad next week. This is good news for the Magpies since his return will be a nice boost for the attack and will allow the other forwards to rest. Wissa scored 18 goals for Brentford last season in 35 appearances and will look to contribute the same with his new club once available.