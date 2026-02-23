Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa Injury: Close call to face Qarabag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Wissa (undisclosed) is a late call for Tuesday's match against Qarabag, according to manager Eddie Howe. "We hope they'll be involved. We'll see how they are when they wake up tomorrow but fingers crossed, they will be."

Wissa returned to training Monday, and that may be enough for him to play Tuesday, with the forward set to face some late testing in the morning. This would be a solid addition to the bench if he is picked for play, already missing 22 games this season due to his injuries. That said, if he is picked, he is unlikely to see the start, probably earning some time from the bench.

Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United
