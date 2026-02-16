Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa Injury: Could miss some games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Wissa (knock) could miss a couple of games due to an issue suffered in training, coach Eddie Howe said to the media, according to Shields Gazette. "Yoane picked up a knock in training yesterday, again, we don't think it's serious, but he may miss a couple of games. Let's wait and see."

Wissa missed Saturday's FA Cup win over Aston Villa after picking up a knock in training ahead of the match. The issue could sideline him for multiple games in the coming weeks, which makes this one to track closely given his recent run as a regular starter for the Magpies. If he is forced to miss time, Nick Woltemade is in line for an expanded role in the attack until Wissa is back in the fold.

Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United
