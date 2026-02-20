Yoane Wissa Injury: Likely to return next week

Wissa (knock) remains out for Saturday's clash against Manchester City but could be back in contention for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Qarabag, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "I don't think he'll be available tomorrow but I don't think he'll be too far off maybe the Qarabag game. It was in training, a nasty knock but I think he'll be fine."

Wissa has missed the last three games across all competitions after picking up a knock, and Saturday's showdown against the Citizens comes too soon for him to get back on the field. The striker is trending toward a return Tuesday in the Champions League clash against Qarabag, assuming there are no setbacks in the coming days. Until he is cleared, Nick Woltemade is in line to handle an expanded role up top for the Magpies and should continue seeing increased run in the attacking rotation.