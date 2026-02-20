Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa Injury: Likely to return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Wissa (knock) remains out for Saturday's clash against Manchester City but could be back in contention for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Qarabag, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "I don't think he'll be available tomorrow but I don't think he'll be too far off maybe the Qarabag game. It was in training, a nasty knock but I think he'll be fine."

Wissa has missed the last three games across all competitions after picking up a knock, and Saturday's showdown against the Citizens comes too soon for him to get back on the field. The striker is trending toward a return Tuesday in the Champions League clash against Qarabag, assuming there are no setbacks in the coming days. Until he is cleared, Nick Woltemade is in line to handle an expanded role up top for the Magpies and should continue seeing increased run in the attacking rotation.

Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoane Wissa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoane Wissa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
21 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago