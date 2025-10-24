Wissa has been battling knee issues since the start of the season and has yet to see a minute this season, not debuting with the Magpies. However, the forward is nearing a return to action after around two months out, possibly in contention for their match against West Ham. On the other hand, it does appear they are taking his return cautiously, and it may take him a bit more time to see the field, likely to eye a return following the end of the November international break. This will cause a bit of competition in the forward department, as Nick Woltemade has bagged five goals in eight matches since taking over the starting role at forward.