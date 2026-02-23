Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Wissa (undisclosed) was seen in training and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Qarabag, according to Chronicle Live.

Wissa could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League match against Qarabag after being seen in training Monday, having missed the last three matches across all competitions due to a knock sustained in training. The forward had started three of the five matches prior to his setback, and his return would provide added depth at the center-forward position for the Magpies.

Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United
