Yoane Wissa Injury: Spotted in training
Wissa (undisclosed) was seen in training and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Qarabag, according to Chronicle Live.
Wissa could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League match against Qarabag after being seen in training Monday, having missed the last three matches across all competitions due to a knock sustained in training. The forward had started three of the five matches prior to his setback, and his return would provide added depth at the center-forward position for the Magpies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoane Wissa See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2520 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2520 days ago
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2424 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoane Wissa See More