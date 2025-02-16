Fantasy Soccer
Yoane Wissa News: Another shot on target

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Wissa recorded three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Wissa registered three shots and one tackle won for a third consecutive game. He also had at least one shot on target for the fourth time in five outings and is up to a total of six shots on target in that span. On the other hand, this marked his third straight game without accounting for a chance created.

