Yoane Wissa News: Another shot on target
Wissa recorded three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.
Wissa registered three shots and one tackle won for a third consecutive game. He also had at least one shot on target for the fourth time in five outings and is up to a total of six shots on target in that span. On the other hand, this marked his third straight game without accounting for a chance created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now