Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa News: Attempts three shots, all inaccurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 3:56pm

Wissa had three shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chelsea.

Quantity-wise, Wissa is consistent, with him logging exactly three crosses in all but one of his last nine appearances. But as March turned to April, shot accuracy has been a problem. Between February and March, Wissa scored three goals, but April has seen him not even get any shots on target in six attempts.

Yoane Wissa
Brentford
More Stats & News
