Yoane Wissa News: Attempts three shots, all inaccurate
Wissa had three shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chelsea.
Quantity-wise, Wissa is consistent, with him logging exactly three crosses in all but one of his last nine appearances. But as March turned to April, shot accuracy has been a problem. Between February and March, Wissa scored three goals, but April has seen him not even get any shots on target in six attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now