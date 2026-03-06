Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa News: Back at full fitness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Wissa is back at full fitness after a recent injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Lee Ryder of The Chronicle. "So I think Yoane is getting back to his best fitness levels, he is doing a lot of work behind the scenes. There is no pecking order; it will depend on how the players perform."

Wissa is done with his undisclosed injury after returning three games ago, with the forward deemed to be nearing his top fitness levels. This comes amid a battle up front for time, as the fall signing has only started in five games despite his expectation to replace the major loss of Alexander Isak. Nick Woltemade continues to see the nod at forward over Wissa, but with the German's newfound role in the midfield, Wissa could earn more time if he takes advantage of his opportunities, with only one goal in 12 appearances this campaign.

