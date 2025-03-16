Yoane Wissa News: Goal in win over Cherries

Wissa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Wissa was sharp and dangerous Saturday. The Bees lead striker won five of the eight duels he engaged in and got onto the scoresheet with his only shot on target. He is in great form, he has hit the net in three of Brentford's last four games and with a goal tally of 14 is currently second top team scorer, behind Bryan Mbeumo, and sixth best in the EPL.