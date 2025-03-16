Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa News: Goal in win over Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Wissa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Wissa was sharp and dangerous Saturday. The Bees lead striker won five of the eight duels he engaged in and got onto the scoresheet with his only shot on target. He is in great form, he has hit the net in three of Brentford's last four games and with a goal tally of 14 is currently second top team scorer, behind Bryan Mbeumo, and sixth best in the EPL.

Yoane Wissa
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now